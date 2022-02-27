PSL final, Operation Swift Retort, Australia visit: ‘Today is historic day’

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that today is the historic day for Pakistan with a complete revival of International cricket after Australia’s visit, PSL 7 final in Pakistan and third anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, ARY NEWS reported.

In a video message, the information minister said that today is the day for the complete revival of international cricket in Pakistan with Australia’s cricket team visiting the country after 23 years.

“Today is also the final of PSL 7 as, after a long duration, the Pakistan Super League has been played entirely in Pakistan,” he said and added, “these events have occurred during the tenure of the incumbent government.”

آج کا دن کئی حوالوں سے یادگار ہے،وزیراطلاعات

آج23 سال بعد آسٹریلیا کی کرکٹ ٹیم پاکستان آئی ہے

آج پاکستان میں انٹرنیشنل کرکٹ کی مکمل بحالی کا دن ہے@fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/UWBbMARw83 — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) February 27, 2022



He further shared that today is the third anniversary of Operation Swift Retort and their Shaheens-referring to PAF fighter jets- have given a lesson to the enemy that what would happen to them in case of their misadventures.

He said Pakistan armed forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan responded befittingly to Indian aggression. “India will remember this response for a long time,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

آج آپریشن سوئفٹ ریٹارٹ کی یاد کا دن ہے

ہمارے شاہینوں نے بتا دیا پاکستان پر بری نگاہ ڈالنے کا کیا انجام ہوتاہے

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت میں ہماری افواج نے بہترین جواب دیا

بھارت کو یہ جواب مدتوں یا درہے گا

آج کا تاریخی دن ہمارے لئے باعث فخر ہے@fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/qX7xpLMPcr — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) February 27, 2022

