LQvIU: Harry Brook revive Lahore Qalandars with blistering century

LAHORE: Hary Brooks has scored his maiden T20 century off 49 balls, reviving Lahore Qalandars against Islamabad United after his side lose wickets early on Thursday.

Lahore Qalandars successfully recovered the fall of wickets after an outstanding over of Islamabad United’s Faheem Ashraf who took two wickets in an over and later Mohammad Hafeez was sent off to the pavilion.

LQ batters Fakhar Zaman and 22-year-old Englishman Harry Brook took the charge and played the responsible innings as Zaman scored 51 runs off 41 balls and Harry Brook was at 102 not out after smashing 10 boundaries and five sixes in the match.

Lahore Qalandars are an unstoppable force right now, thanks to this young man. #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #LQvIU pic.twitter.com/H5xjU1yvMc — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2022

Qalandars managed to score 197-6 in 20 overs against United today.

For United, Faheem Ashraf bagged three wickets while Zahir Khan and Liam Dawson shared a wicket apiece.

