PSL 7: Mid-season trade window opened

The trade-window for the Pakistan Super League season 7 (PSL 7) has been opened which will enable the teams to trade players that have not yet featured in current edition of the tournament.

The PSL 7’s Karachi-leg comprising 15 matches ended on Monday with Quetta Gladiators registering a thumping win over Lahore Qalandars.

The Lahore-Leg starts on Thursday, February 10, the last 19 matches of this year’s edition will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The following are the trade-window rules:

This window will remain active till 6:30 pm 9 February, 2022.

Only those players who have not played any match for their team will be eligible for trades during this window.

Both teams and the player(s) in question must agree to any potential transfer.

Trades will be within the same category.

Each team shall be allowed a maximum of two trades.

The total number of active members in a squad shall remain unchanged.

