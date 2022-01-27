PSL 7 players, teams granted ‘state guest’ status following Lahore blast

LAHORE: Federal government has granted the status of ‘state guest and VIPs’ to teams and players participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition 7 following a terror attack in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

The state guest and VIP status was granted by the federal government and the decision was conveyed to the Punjab government on January 14.

“Recent terror acts have raised threat regarding repetition of similar acts,” the Punjab government said in a report submitted to the Lahore High Court that has sought details over a plea against erecting barricades and traffic jams during PSL 7 matches.

Meanwhile, the security plan and COVID SOPs have been finalized for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition 7 matches at National Stadium in Karachi with 5,600 security personnel guarding the event in the city.

According to details of the comprehensive security plan, a total of 5,600 security personnel would be deployed for security of PSL 7 matches which included 1200 SSU commandos, 1700 personnel from security division, 1500 traffic police cops, 500 members from a special branch, 200 cops from rapid response force and personnel from Sindh Rangers.

A special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team would remain alert all the time for an emergency response while expert shooters will also be deployed at key installations to guard the surroundings of the stadium and other places.

As per details, the security personnel would be deployed at National Stadium, Karachi airport, routes frequented by the PSL teams, practice grounds, parking spaces and hotels.

A special command and control bus will be deployed outside the stadium to coordinate the entire security apparatus besides aerial surveillance during the movement of the teams.

According to the plan, all roads except one track of Sir Suleman Shah Road will remain close while spectators will be brought to the stadium through shuttle bus service. All vehicles carrying CNG cylinders will not be allowed to enter the restricted areas.

