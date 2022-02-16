Quetta Gladiators’ Sohail Tanvir, Peshawar Zalmi’s Ben Cutting fight

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition 7 match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi saw a heated encounter between Sohail Tanvir and Ben Cutting, however, the rivalry between the two is not new and rooted in history.

On Tuesday, as the two teams were playing against each other in the PSL 7 playoffs, Ben Cutting of the Peshawar Zalmi hit Tanvir for four sixes in an over, extracting 27 runs in the second last over of the innings.

After hitting Tanvir for the fourth six in the over, Cutting made a middle-finger gesture towards the Gladiator’s bowler, resulting in a heated exchange between the two, which was later stopped after intervention from the on-field umpire.

However, things did not end there as Sohail Tanvir got a chance to pay back the gesture when Cutting in the next over of Naseem Shah tried to hit him out of the park and got caught out by Tanvir standing at the third man. Tanvir then showed the finger gesture.

Read More: #PSL7: QUETTA’S JASON ROY FINED FOR BREACHING CODE OF CONDUCT

This is however not the first time that the two are involved in a heated argument and they have a history of rivalry when back in 2018 while playing Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Tanvir had shown a finger gesture to Cutting after taking his wicket.

Here is the history of rivalry between the two outstanding players.

The entire Sohail Tanvir vs Ben Cutting battle. From 2018 to 2022. pic.twitter.com/XuV18PyiZ3 — Haroon (@hazharoon) February 15, 2022

Comments