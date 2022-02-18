PSL7: Who was Shahnawaz Dahani paying his respects to?

The video of Multan Sultans’ fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani respecting legendary West Indies cricketer Sir Vivian Richards during the PSL 7 match against Quetta Gladiators is viral.

The video sees the right-arm dismissing the batter Noor Ahmed in the 14th over for eight. He then ran on the ground and stopped in front of the legendary batter to pay his respects.

The former cricketer gave him two thumbs up as a gesture of acknowledgement.

It is pertinent to mention that the right-arm pacer bagged two wickets in their one-sided fixture.

Earlier, a video of umpire Aleem Dar failing to stop Multan Sultans’ fast bowler stopping from celebrating a wicket against Quetta Gladiators during the PSL 7 fixture in Lahore went viral.

The video sees him dismissing Naseem Shah. Just when he took off, the official came in front of the pacer to stop him.

However, Aleem Dar’s efforts went in vain and he was seen smiling at the end.

