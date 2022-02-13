PSL 7: Waqar Younis says ‘jadoo ki jhappi’ behind Sarfaraz Ahmed’s innings

Former Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis has praised Quetta Gladiators (QG) skipper’s ‘extraordinary innings’ against Islamabad United (IU) and called Sir Viv Richards’ hug to Sarfaraz Ahmed ‘jadoo ki jhappi’.

QG skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed played crucial innings for his side to a successful chase against IU during the first match of the franchise of the Lahore leg.

Ahmed scored 50 off 32 balls in the nail-biting match and was named Man of the Match for his extraordinary performance.

Praising the sensational knocks of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Waqar Younis said on Twitter that ‘jadoo ki jhappi’ from a great man himself, Sir Viv Richards after an extraordinary inning by Sarfaraz Ahmed.

He added, “Too good for red hot Islamabad United to handle. Things are heating up in a cold weather here in Lahore.”

Jadoo ki japhii from a Great man himself Sir @ivivianrichards. Extraordinary innings by @SarfarazA_54 Too good for Red hot @IsbUnited to handle @thePSLt20 Things are heating up in a cold weather here in Lahore #IUvQG pic.twitter.com/WjcEgWvfLW — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) February 13, 2022

Yesterday, Quetta Gladiators had defeated Islamabad United by five wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore after chasing 200 with two balls remaining.

QG is going to take on Lahore Qalandars today.

