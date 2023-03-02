Indian actor Sonam Bajwa shares love from Pakistani fan

Indian Punjabi actress Sonan Bajwa shared love from her Pakistani superfan holding her picture on the social media platform Twitter.

A picture of Sonam Bajwa’s Pakistani superfan holding a placard – with photos of Indian actress – at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium during the Pakistan Super League fixture went viral on Twitter.

Her admirer wrote that he believes in her “supremacy”.

The picture caught the actress’ attention. She retweeted his social media post and wrote that it was sweet on his behalf. Her retweet got thousands of likes and hundreds from Twitter users.

This is so sweet ☺️ https://t.co/ipgodhZZWr — Sonam Bajwa (@bajwasonam) March 2, 2023

Sonam Bajwa has shown interest in Pakistan previously. The actor, in a conversation with a radio portal, admitted having a ‘huge crush’ on our very own superstar Fawad Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

Moreover, the actress said she was a big fan of Sajal Aly.

“She is phenomenal and I feel so happy sharing that I’ve learned so much from her, she’s extraordinary and I think you’d agree,” Sonam Bajwa gushed.

The Indian actress announced her Pakistan tour during an interactive session on the social media application Twitter recently.

Iss saal aavange 🤫 https://t.co/v3SYy2ZycJ — Sonam Bajwa (@bajwasonam) February 22, 2023

A fan requested her to visit the country. She replied, “Iss saal aavange (I will come this year)”.

