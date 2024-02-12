Sarfaraz Ahmed being removed as Quetta Gladiators captain for PSL 9?

Quetta Gladiators could play the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 with a new skipper as reports of wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed getting removed as team captain are making rounds.

It is pertinent to mention that Sarfaraz Ahmed has led Quetta Gladiators since the inception of the cricket league in 2016. The side finished as finalist in the inaugural edition and won the tournament in the following season.

They were eliminated in the playoff stage in 2018, before winning their second title in the 2019 edition. Since then, they haven’t moved past the group stages in the past four editions.

According to reports, Quetta Gladiators are deliberating on appointing a new captain for PSL 9. The management is expected to announce its decision on Wednesday after a high profile meeting.

Australia cricket Shane Watson, who serves as the Gladiators coach, has also arrived in Pakistan for the tournament.

The PSL 2024 will commence from February 17 at in Lahore. The defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face off against the 2016 and 2018 winners Islamabad United.

Quetta Gladiators will start their campaign on the following day when they play Peshawar Zalmi at the same venue.

The tournament will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18.

