PSL begins asset valuation to determine renewal franchise fees

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) management on Wednesday launched a comprehensive valuation process of all its commercial assets to reinforce transparency, fairness, growth, and long-term sustainability, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The contract has been awarded to Ernst & Young (EY MENA), a leading global professional services firm, following a public tender process initiated in July.

According to PCB, the process will begin later this month and is expected to conclude within five weeks. EY MENA will consult stakeholders, conduct market research, benchmarking, and prepare projections and valuations.

The firm will assess the fair market value of all existing franchises, commercial rights — including media, live-streaming and in-stadia sponsorships — as well as title sponsorship and potential new franchises.

This process with respect to determining the Fair Market Value and renewal franchise fee for the existing franchises is in line with the terms and conditions of the existing franchise agreements which are nearing completion, PCB said.

Commenting on the development, PSL CEO Salman Naseer said: “This valuation marks a pivotal step in the evolution of the PSL which has cemented its place as one of the leading cricket franchises in the world. By engaging an independent global leader like EY MENA, we are ensuring absolute transparency and fairness in determining the fair market value of our franchises and commercial rights”.

“As we look toward the renewal cycle and addition of new team(s), this process will give current and prospective stakeholders complete confidence in the league’s growth trajectory and long-term sustainability. Once the valuation report has been reviewed internally, the PCB will take informed and strategic decisions that will shape the future of the league.”

The PCB added that the PSL remains a cornerstone of Pakistan’s sporting landscape, driving cricketing excellence, commercial success, and international recognition. With its upcoming renewal cycle, the league aims to unlock greater opportunities for investors, fans, and players alike.