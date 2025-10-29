PSL CEO confirms auction for two new teams

The Pakistan Super League Chief Executive Officer, Salman Naseer, confirmed that an auction will be held for two new PSL franchises, who will feature in the 11th edition of the tournament.

With the addition of two new franchises, the number of teams will increase to eight in the HBL PSL.

The development was confirmed by Salman Naseer, while speaking to journalists at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

“An auction will be held for two new PSL franchises. Bidding parties will be given a pool of city names from which they can select one team,” he said.

He earlier revealed that the management and stakeholders are considering expanding the league to at least six venues.

Pakistan’s premier T20I competition is currently being held at four venues, Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

According to Naseer, Peshawar’s Imran Khan Stadium and Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium are being considered as the two new potential venues for PSL 11.

“I think from our side, as management and even the other stakeholders, including franchises, everyone wants to expand our footprint beyond these four cities. We are seriously considering hosting PSL 11 across six venues, by the will of Almighty Allah,” said Naseer.

“It’s something we have always talked about and tried to implement. Karachi should play its home games in Karachi, Lahore in Lahore, and Multan in Multan. Islamabad plays in Rawalpindi, which is nearby. Quetta and Peshawar, however, have faced challenges hosting home matches.”

Moreover, he highlighted that to make games possible in Peshawar, the Imran Khan Stadium needs some minor upgrades.

“Peshawar’s Imran Khan Stadium is almost ready. It needs slight upgradation to meet the standards for international and PSL matches. I visited the venue, and we identified areas needing improvement. With the will of Almighty Allah, it will be ready for PSL 11,” Naseer said.

He added that Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium is also being prepared, noting that matches have already been scheduled there in the lead-up to PSL 11.

The PSL CEO reiterated the league’s expansion plans by confirming the inclusion of two new teams.

“The plan is to have two new teams for PSL 11. The tender process will begin in November. There’s significant interest, and we are eager to explore it. It appears there will be strong competition among bidders,” he stated.