PSL Final: Hadia Hashmi’s soulful rendition of national anthem goes viral

Syeda Hadia Hashmi sang a soulful rendition of the national anthem during PSL 7 Final’s curtain closer ceremony today before Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans to go to the field for the trophy.

The young singer Syeda Hadia Hashmi debuted with the band Soch (Bol Hu) in 2019 at a music platform when she was only eight-year-old. Since then, fans have been in awe of her voice and talent.

She also sang her version of blockbuster drama Meray Paas Tum Ho’s OST in 2020 and many other renditions of popular songs besides being declared as Singer of the Year at Lux Style Awards 2020.

