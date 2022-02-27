PSL final: Police baton-charge fans outside Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE: The Punjab Police on Sunday baton-charged fans trying to get inside Gaddafi Stadium Lahore to witness Pakistan Super League (PSL 7) final being played between Lahore Qalandars and defending champions Multan Sultans, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Lahore police baton-charged cricket fans at the main entrance gate of the stadium. The walk-through gate installed at the main entrance gate was also broken down due to rush and mismanagement by administration and security officials.

Defending champions Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are locking horns in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 final at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Cameos from David Wiese and Harry Brook after Mohammad Hafeez’s anchoring innings led Lahore Qalandars to 180-5 in the first innings against Multan Sultans in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7, here at Gaddafi Stadium.

After opting to bat first, the Qalandars finished at 180-5 in the allotted 20 overs, thanks to the late on-slaught by Wiese and Brooks. The pair fired all the cylinders and bolstered the side to a commendable total in the final of the mega event.

