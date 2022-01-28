How PSL presenter Erin Holland stays fit

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter and former Miss World Australia Erin Holland revealed how she keeps herself fit the entire year.

Erin Holland, the wife of Australian cricketer Ben Cutting, shared her recommendations for the people.

The 32-year-old revealed that she moves her body every day but said that it is okay not to have a good day for a workout.

She went on to say that she keeps her nutrition in check, adding that she has a knack for pushing herself beyond what is healthy. She admitted to using less sugar in her meals.

Erin Holland said she spends time on her marriage. She also found dancing beneficial because it improves her flexibility, trains her brain and boosts her endurance.

Lastly, she said people to be kind to themselves.

In the interview, she admitted to doing a 15-minute workout for staying in shape.

“I do 15-minute workouts that can be done with minimal or no equipment for a quick fix anytime, anywhere, especially when travelling,” she says. “I usually target two to four of these 15-minute workouts either core, full-body, HIIT, cardio, upper and lower body. Doing something is better than nothing, so do it even if all you can spare is 15 minutes.”

She said that there are several new ways for keeping the body going throughout the year.

“Diversity is the spice of life,” she said. “The next time you feel scared to go to the gym, try something new. If you’re tired of weights, try a spin class. If you’ve finished yoga, try a Barre class. The meaning of being healthy and fit looks different in every person. It’s a journey and it may take some time to find something that works for you in the long run.”

The presenter said changing diet impacts the human body as well.

“I hate the word ‘diet’’ It’s all about finding small changes in your normal routine that you can sustain over the long term that will help you feel great. “Be kind to yourself, try something new this New Year, and remember it starts from the inside out.”

