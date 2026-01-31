Former cricketer Nasir Jamshed’s lawyer found guilty of misconduct

LONDON: Shahid Ali, the lawyer who represented former Pakistani cricketer Nasir Jamshed in the 2016 Pakistan Super League (PSL) corruption case, has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal in London.

The tribunal ordered Shahid Ali to pay £70,000, which includes a £40,000 fine and £30,000 in court costs. The disciplinary panel concluded that he had acted dishonestly during his representation of Nasir Jamshed.

According to the tribunal’s findings, Shahid Ali misled ex-cricketer Nasir Jamshed during court proceedings and failed to provide proper legal advice, which could have resulted in a lighter sentence for the former cricketer. He also collected fees from Jamshed and pursued the case under legal aid but withheld seized funds from the client for two years.

Nasir Jamshed had been sentenced to 17 months in prison by Manchester Crown Court following his admission of involvement in corruption related to the PSL. Senior legal experts noted that had Shahid Ali provided appropriate guidance, Jamshed might have faced a reduced sentence.

The case highlights serious concerns regarding professional conduct and accountability among legal representatives handling high-profile criminal cases.

Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed was reportedly arrested in London along with a bookie in the case relating to spot-fixing in Pakistan Super League.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspended opening batsman Nasir Jamshed from all formats of cricket for violating the anti-corruption code.

Reports suggest that Nasir Jamshed was behind the saga that led to the suspension of Islamabad United players Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif from PSL. The duo was suspended over their alleged meetings with members of a syndicate that aims to corrupt the Twenty20 league.

Then PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan, ‘I have heard that he (Nasir Jamshed) has been arrested, we did not do anything, this is criminal offence in England, if anyone does such a thing in sports, they take as a criminal offence… PCB has already taken action.”