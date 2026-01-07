PSL Teams Auction to take place on Thursday

The auction for the two new teams in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to take place on Thursday, 8 January at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad.

The ceremony will begin at 4.15pm and will be live-streamed on the HBL PSL, PCB official YouTube Channels, Tapmad, Tamasha, Myco, and PCB Live (UK Region). Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will also perform at the event following the conclusion of the bidding process.

Prior to the start of the bidding process the winning squads of the Pakistan Shaheens team, which lifted the Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 in Doha and the triumphant Hong Kong Super Sixes squad, will be felicitated for their achievements.

A total of 10 technically qualified bidders will be vying for two teams as the HBL PSL is set to expand from six to eight teams in its 11th and landmark season, which is scheduled to take place between 26 March and 3 May 2026.

The bidders include diverse pool of businesses ranging from areas like agrobusiness, telecommunication, real estate, a software company from the United States and Tech companies from Pakistan and abroad.

The pool of cities shortlisted for potential franchise allocation includes Faisalabad, Gilgit, Hyderabad, Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

Two of these teams will now become household names alongside three-time champions each Lahore Qalandars (2022, 2023 and 2025) and Islamabad United (2016, 2018, 2024), 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi, 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators, 2020 champions Karachi Kings and 2021 triumphant team Multan Sultans.

Following the massive success of the two HBL PSL roadshows in London and New York on 7 and 13 December 2025, respectively, 12 parties filed bids for the two new teams but after a thorough technical evaluation process the following 10 bidders are set to fight out for ownership of two new teams through an open auction:

Aim Next inc – Mr. Umar Mushtaq and Mr. Ali Mushtaq

Deharki Sugar Mills – Mr. Makhdoom Syed Ali Mahmud

FKS – Mr. Fawad Sarwar

Inverex – Mr. Muhammad Zakir Ali

i2c – Mr. Amir Wain

Jazz – Mr. Amir Ibrahim

OZ Developers – Mr. Hamza Majeed

Prism Developers – CEO Mr. Masood Alvi

VGO TEL – Mr. Naveed Gaba

Walee Technologies – Mr. Ahsan Tahir