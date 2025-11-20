PSL to include Gilgit and Faisalabad franchises in next season

LAHORE: In a major development in Pakistan cricket, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to add two additional new franchises for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) upcoming season.

The ARY news sources in this regard reportedly said that the two new teams are to be named Gilgit, referring to the heavenly place situated in Pakistan’s North, and Faisalabad.

However, Hyderabad, Sialkot, Muazaffarabad, Faisalabad, Gilgit, and Rawalpindi were among the six locations the PCB had shortlisted for the two new teams a few days ago.

The PCB concluded the eagerly anticipated independent valuation process for all current PSL franchises and significant commercial assets at the same time as the progress surfaced.

In fact, PSL-managed problems with the Multan Sultans are still unresolved, as sources with knowledge of the situation reported that Sultan’s franchise ownership will probably be placed for auction in order to bring a new owner in place.

One of the biggest structural renovations in the league’s history is about to get underway with the start of the tender process for the sale of the new franchise.

The announcement is consistent with what PSL CEO Salman Naseer said at a news conference at National Bank Stadium earlier in October, when he disclosed that the two additional teams would be up for bid.

“An auction will be held for two new PSL franchises, and bidding parties will be given a pool of city names from which they can select,” Salman Naseer revealed in the press conference.

Noting that the PSL had persevered under “testing circumstances, including times of political and regional instability,” he also gave tribute to every team for being instrumental in building the league’s reputation.

“I think from our side, as management and even the other stakeholders, including franchises, everyone wants to expand our footprint beyond these four cities,” the PSL CEO remarked, adding, “Peshawar Stadium’s lease matters are being worked out, and both venues are part of our long-term planning.”