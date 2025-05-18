PSL to observe breast cancer awareness day

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will turn pink for the 30th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 between Islamabad United and Karachi Kings on Monday, 19 May, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

“As part of its corporate social responsibility, the PSL is supporting the Pink Ribbon campaign to create awareness about breast cancer,” a press statement issued by the PCB read.

Earlier, the PSL observed Childhood Cancer Awareness Day on 3 May during the 23rd match of the tournament between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said that tThe PSL has always performed its duty of care by creating awareness about health-related issues and supporting noble causes. Breast cancer affects many lives, and it’s essential to prioritize early detection and support those affected.

For the 19 May fixture, Islamabad United – the home side will wear specially designed pink-themed kits to mark the occasion. Karachi Kings and the match officials will wear pink caps in solidarity with the cause.

Additionally, players, match officials, coaching staff and commentators will wear pink ribbons throughout the match.

The stumps used for the Rawalpindi fixture will be branded pink. Breast cancer awareness messages will also be displayed on digital screens and LED perimeter boards at the venue to raise awareness and provide valuable information about the disease. Commentators will share awareness messages during the live commentary as well.

Additionally, in partnership with Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital (DHQ), every ticket for Monday’s fixture will serve as a voucher for a free examination and screening of patients.