‘Not on petrol’: Asif Ali’s remark goes viral

Pakistan batter Asif Ali, who will represent Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, issued clarification regarding his previous remark of him hitting 100 to 150 sixes daily.

Swashbuckling middle-order batter Asif Ali, in an interview with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates, had claimed of hitting 100 to 150 maximums during practice sessions.

“I bat on a position where an average of over 10 is required,” he was quoted saying by the PCB in its report. “For that, you need to hit big shots and that requires a lot of practice. I usually hit 100-150 sixes daily so that I can hit four to five in the match.”

Asif Ali has clarified his previous comments ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2024. The Peshawar Zalmi batter jokingly said that he doesn’t drink petrol to hit that many sixes.

The 32-year-old said he was at fault for making such claims in the past.

Speaking about Babar Azam’s captaincy, he said the former Pakistan all-format skipper is leading Peshawar Zalmi the same way he led the national team.

Moreover, Asif Ali said that Babar Azam leads everyone, and it was mature of him to trust and make him a part of the team.

