Basit Ali’s prediction about LQ batter Sahibzada Farhan goes viral

Former cricketer Basit Ali made news with his prediction on Lahore Qalandars batter Sahibzada Farhan amid the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Sahibzada Farhan, who opens for Lahore Qalandars, has been impressive in PSL 2024. The right-handed batter has scored 208 runs from five matches at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 144.44.

The batter has struck two half-centuries. His highest score has been 72 not out against Karachi Kings.

Basit Ali praised Sahibzada Farhan for his knock against Karachi Kings. He predicted that the batter will be in the Pakistan squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States.

He compared the batting styles of the batter with youngsters Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah and Abdullah Shafique among others. Basit Ali claimed that he looks in a different touch than others.

Basit Ali added that Sahibzada Farhan is not only performing well in the PSL but his overall performance has improved.