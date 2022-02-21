Monday, February 21, 2022
PSL 2022: Erin Holland welcomes ‘sister’ in mega-event

PSL 7 presenter Erin Holland welcomed back her “sister” Zainab Abbas during the ongoing fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars’ fixture in Lahore on Monday.

Erin Holland, wife of Australia cricketer Ben Cutting, shared a picture of her with Pakistan counterpart on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

“My sister is back!!” the former Miss World Australia tweeted.

The picture got thousands of likes from the application’s users. They took to the comment section for sharing their replies.

Erin Holland extended her birthday wishes to Zainab Abbas last week and said that she could not wait to see her.

Zainab Abbas shared pictures on her profile as well.

The 32-year-old has won hearts in the tournament especially with the pictures in which she is seen in eastern dresses. Her TikTok videos made quite an impression as well, especially those in which she interviews her cricketer-husband.

Earlier, she shared her secrets for staying fit throughout the year.

The 32-year-old revealed that she moves her body every day but said that it is okay not to have a good day for a workout.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ERIN HOLLAND (@erinvholland)

She went on to say that she keeps her nutrition in check, adding that she has a knack for pushing herself beyond what is healthy. She admitted to using less sugar in her meals.

