PSL 2022: Erin Holland welcomes ‘sister’ in mega-event

PSL 7 presenter Erin Holland welcomed back her “sister” Zainab Abbas during the ongoing fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars’ fixture in Lahore on Monday.

Erin Holland, wife of Australia cricketer Ben Cutting, shared a picture of her with Pakistan counterpart on the micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

“My sister is back!!” the former Miss World Australia tweeted.

The picture got thousands of likes from the application’s users. They took to the comment section for sharing their replies.

Looking fabulous you both PSL Queens — WAZIR🇵🇰 (@156kph) February 21, 2022

love and respect for both — Syed Nadir Shah Termizi (@nadirshahksa) February 21, 2022

Damn both looking twins 😂😂 — mathew (@mathew198683342) February 21, 2022

Erin Holland extended her birthday wishes to Zainab Abbas last week and said that she could not wait to see her.

Happy Birthday to a sister from another mister @ZAbbasOfficial !! Can’t wait to see you SOON girl! Xx pic.twitter.com/BR5PGJlLex — Erin Holland (@erinvholland) February 14, 2022

Zainab Abbas shared pictures on her profile as well.

Late to the party but it’s been wonderful watching these guys rock the show! #HBLPSL2022 pic.twitter.com/VRnAwUFDfN — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) February 21, 2022

The 32-year-old has won hearts in the tournament especially with the pictures in which she is seen in eastern dresses. Her TikTok videos made quite an impression as well, especially those in which she interviews her cricketer-husband.

Earlier, she shared her secrets for staying fit throughout the year.

The 32-year-old revealed that she moves her body every day but said that it is okay not to have a good day for a workout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERIN HOLLAND (@erinvholland)

She went on to say that she keeps her nutrition in check, adding that she has a knack for pushing herself beyond what is healthy. She admitted to using less sugar in her meals.

