PSL VIRAL: Haris Rauf slaps Qalandars’ teammate Kamran Ghulam

Lahore Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf slapped his teammate Kamran Ghulam for dropping a catch off his bowling during the side’s PSL 7 fixture against Peshawar Zalmi.

The pandemonium happened during the second over of Peshawar Zalmi’s innings. Kamran Ghulam dropped a catch on the second delivery.

The strike then went to Mohammad Haris, who hit a boundary. The fourth delivery was a drop and the batsman got caught out on the fifth.

Haris Rauf celebrated the wicket and the teammates joined him. He then slapped Kamran Ghulam. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Super League (@thepsl)

It is not the first time that players have had heated exchanges during this year’s Pakistan Super League.

Earlier, an ugly incident involving Peshawar Zalmi’s Ben Cutting and Quetta Gladiators’ Sohail Tanvir happened during their side’s league stage match.

The Australian batter made inappropriate gestures using his fingers after hitting the Pakistan cricketer for three consecutive sixes. As regards, Sohail Tanvir made similar gestures after catching the batsman out.

They pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted both been fined 15 per cent of their match fees for breaching the PSL Code of Conduct.

