Web Desk

#PSL7: England’s Michael Vaughan praises tournament’s quality

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan said no other cricketing league provides high-quality action like the Pakistan Super League.

The former captain spoke on the cricketing league before the PSL 7 playoff game between the Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

The right-handed batter said the PSL has it spot on with high-quality players, adding that few matches in the tournament make it short than others.

He added that PSL leaves the fans asking for more, unlike others.

The social media users agreed to the statement made by the former England captain. Here’s what they had to say.

PSL 7 matches started on January 27 and will end on February 27.

The tournament sees Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars fighting for the championship.

