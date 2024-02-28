Mohammad Amir’s latest comments on Babar Azam go viral

Quetta Gladiators pacer Mohammad Amir praised Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam over his brilliant century against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Babar Azam took the cricket world by storm with his mesmerizing match-winning century at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on February 26. His performance helped Peshawar Zalmi seal a dramatic eight-run win over Islamabad United.

Mohammad Amir, who has been a vocal critic of Babar Azam in the past, expressed his admiration for the Peshawar Zalmi skipper’s performance in an interview. According to him, he and the enjoy a good relationship.

“I have no personal enmity with Babar [Azam],” Mohammad Amir quoted saying in a report. “We have played cricket together, and we have a good relationship.”

He lauded the former Pakistan captain for playing out of his comfort zone. He said it is a good sign for the Green Shirts.

“The way he played his last innings and the shots he played; I always used to tell him to play outside his comfort zone. It is a very good sign for Pakistan cricket that he has developed those shots,” he added.

Mohammad Amir hoped that Babar Azam would replicate this performance in the future.

Related – PSL 9: Mohammad Amir reveals his on-field discussion with Babar Azam