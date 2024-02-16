‘Main Rahat Fateh Ali Khan se seedha Chahat….’: Naseem Shah’s hilarious remark goes viral

A video of Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah’s hilarious reaction to his singing skills is going viral ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

PSL franchise Islamabad United shared a video in which Naseem Shah showed his singing prowess. The viral clip showed him singing the iconic song “Kali Kali Zulfon Ke“.

After he was done singing, he checked out his rendition of the ghazal. The pacer was shocked to hear his version of the song.

He jokingly said that he transformed from Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan while singing.

It is pertinent to mention to mention that the latter is trolled for his songs and lyrics.

Netizens also came up with heartwarming reactions to the video. Here’s what they had to say.

Career of singers in danger 🤣 — MUSKAN 🇵🇰 (@Musskey) February 15, 2024

Ae Husan Walo 🔥😅 — Sami (@Sami_9615) February 15, 2024

Bs kr pagly rulae ga kia😂 — Zaka ullah (@Zakaullah140) February 15, 2024

Tha rahat Fateh Ali Khan se chat Fateh Ali Khan was hilarious 😂😂😂 — Syeda Hooram🇵🇰 (@Hoor_Babarian) February 15, 2024

It is pertinent to mention that Naseem Shah has not played an international fixture since the Super Four stage fixture of the Asia Cup 2023 against India. He underwent a successful surgery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nasim Shah (@inaseemshah)

The right-arm pacer has bagged 98 wickets for Pakistan in 50 appearances. He was initially a Test bowler but impressed the selectors with his performances in the limited-overs formats.

It led to a significant increase in his workload.

Related – Wasim Akram has an advice for Naseem Shah