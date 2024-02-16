21.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 16, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

‘Main Rahat Fateh Ali Khan se seedha Chahat….’: Naseem Shah’s hilarious remark goes viral

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A video of Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah’s hilarious reaction to his singing skills is going viral ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

PSL franchise Islamabad United shared a video in which Naseem Shah showed his singing prowess. The viral clip showed him singing the iconic song “Kali Kali Zulfon Ke“.

After he was done singing, he checked out his rendition of the ghazal. The pacer was shocked to hear his version of the song.

He jokingly said that he transformed from Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan while singing.

It is pertinent to mention to mention that the latter is trolled for his songs and lyrics.

Netizens also came up with heartwarming reactions to the video. Here’s what they had to say.

It is pertinent to mention that Naseem Shah has not played an international fixture since the Super Four stage fixture of the Asia Cup 2023 against India. He underwent a successful surgery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nasim Shah (@inaseemshah)

The right-arm pacer has bagged 98 wickets for Pakistan in 50 appearances. He was initially a Test bowler but impressed the selectors with his performances in the limited-overs formats.

It led to a significant increase in his workload.

Related – Wasim Akram has an advice for Naseem Shah

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.