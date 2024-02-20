Sarfaraz Ahmed reveals the Khawaja Nafay story

Veteran wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed recalled an intresting story behind Quetta Gladiators teammate Khawaja Nafay’s selection for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The right-handed batter impressed the cricketing world by scoring a match-winning half-century against defending champions Lahore Qalandars on Monday. The youngster struck four fours and three maximums on his way to unbeaten 31-ball 60.

Moreover, he became the first player in PSL history to face just one dot ball in an innings of more than 30 balls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quetta Gladiators (@quetta.gladiators)

Sarfaraz Ahmed, speaking about Khawaja Nafay after the Lahore-Quetta fixture, revealed that his teammate has never played professional cricket. He said the newcomer came under the limelight by sharing his videos on social media.

He said it led to his selection in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Related – ‘Quetta Gladiators could part ways with Sarfaraz Ahmed’

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi also lauded Khawaja Nafay. According to him, the youngster is a brave player and a future superstar.