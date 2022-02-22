PSL VIRAL: Shahid Afridi about future son-in-law Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan’s prolific all-rounder Shahid Afridi spoke highly of Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi for his heroics with the bat against Peshawar Zalmi in their PSL 7 encounter on Monday.

His side required 24 runs off the last over. He belted three sixes and a boundary to tie the fixture and take the match into super over.

The former Pakistan captain, in a post, shared a picture of him and the fast-bowler in a similar pose. He changed the PCB Chairman and then-commentator Ramiz Raja’s line “Shahid Afridi…you beauty” to “Shaheen Shah Afridi…you beauty.”

His post got thousands of likes and tweets. Here’s how the social media users reacted to it.

However, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s performance went in vain as Lahore Qalandars – who have already qualified for the playoffs – lost in the super over.

Peshawar Zalmi put up 158-7 in their allotted 20 overs with veteran batter Shoaib Malik top-scoring with 32. Haider Ali and opener Hazratullah Zazai chipped in with 25 and 20 respectively.

Fawad Ahmed bagged two wickets for Wahab Riaz’s side.

In reply, Lahore Qalandars finished at 158 at the loss of eight wickets. Mohammad Hafeez made 49 while Shaheen Shah Afridi remained unbeaten at 39.

Arshad Iqbal and Wahab Riaz picked up two wickets each.

The hosts managed just five runs in the super over, bowled by Wahab Riaz. In reply, Shoaib Malik took the side home by hitting two boundaries on the first two deliveries.

