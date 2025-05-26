Maya Ali cheers for Quetta Gladiators after PSL X final defeat

Showbiz A-lister Maya Ali, brand ambassador for HBL PSL X(Pakistan Super League) franchise, Quetta Gladiators, cheered for the team after Saud Shakeel’s side lost the final of the 10th edition to Lahore Qalandars.

Taking to her Instagram stories in the early hours of Monday, actor Maya Ali penned a heartfelt message for Quetta Gladiators, after Lahore Qalandars’ dramatic last-over victory over her team, in the final of HBL PSL X.

“Clearly, it was not our day, but proud of the fight,” wrote the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ star. “Gladiators will be back stronger.”

Moreover, Ali noted, “Respect to the winners.”

It is worth noting here that the national cricket team’s pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars were crowned the champions of the PSL 10 after defeating Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in Sunday’s final at Gaddafi Stadium.

Chasing 202, the Qalandars won the game on the second last ball of the final over, with six wickets in hand and a ball to spare. Kusal Perera played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 62 off 31 balls alongside Sikandar Raza, who remained unbeaten on 22 off just seven balls.

For the unversed, this is the third time Afridi has led Lahore Qalandars to triumph in the PSL final.