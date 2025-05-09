PSL10 moved to UAE amid security concerns: PCB confirms

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the relocation of the remaining eight fixtures of the HBL Pakistan Super League season 10 (PSL 10) to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The announcement comes by PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi after India launched drone attacks in several major cities of Pakistan, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Attock, Bahawalpur and Karachi.

The matches, originally scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Multan, have been moved in response to what the PCB termed a “dangerous and irresponsible” act by India—targeting Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In a statement issued by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the board urged that while it has always advocated for keeping politics and sports separate, the safety of domestic and international players remains paramount.

He expressed regret that Pakistani fans would no longer be able to witness the rest of the PSL 10 matches at home but underscored the board’s commitment to player safety and the uninterrupted continuation of the league.

Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed the PCB’s determination to ensure the mental well-being of all players and maintain the integrity of the tournament amid rising regional tensions.

The updated schedule and venue details for the UAE-leg of the PSL 10 will be shared soon.