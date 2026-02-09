PSL11: Walee Technologies secures Multan franchise for record price, reveals new name

Walee Technologies bought Multan Franchise in the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) auction for a record price of PKR 2.45 billion at the Expo Centre Lahore.



However, the new owners, in a surprising move, renamed the franchise to Rawalpindi.

06:35 PM – Auction Begins

The PSL franchise auction for the Multan team has officially started.

Base Price : PKR 1,820,000,000

Walee makes the first bid of PKR 1,900,000,000

Walee counters with PKR 2,000,000,000

CD Ventures counters with PKR 2,060,000,000

Walee counters with PKR 2,070,000,000

Particle Igniter counters with PKR 2,140,000,000

CD Ventures counters with PKR 2,150,000,000

Particle Igniter counters with PKR 2,180,000,000

CD Ventures counters with PKR 2,190,000,000

Walee counters with PKR 2,2o0,000,000

CD Ventures counters with PKR 2,210,000,000

Particle Igniter counters with PKR 2,250,000,000

CD Ventures counters with PKR 2,260,000,000

Particle Igniter counters with PKR 2,300,000,000

CD Ventures counters with PKR 2,350,000,000

Walee buys Multan franchise with a winning bid of PKR 2,450,000,000

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed a list of five qualified bidders who will compete for the rights to own the Multan franchise.

The bidders are: Walee Technologies, Aim Next Inc., Deharki Sugar Mills (DSM), Particle Igniter, and CD Ventures.

The successful bidder will acquire the Multan franchise, previously known as Multan Sultans, and may choose to retain the existing name or rebrand the team entirely.

The franchise is up for sale after former owner Ali Tareen decided not to renew his contract in November 2025, citing strained relations with the PCB that had persisted for over a year.

However, Tareen is once again in the race to take control of the Multan franchise, with his company, DSM, participating in the auction.

For context, Multan Sultans won the PSL title in 2021 under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan, defeating Peshawar Zalmi in the final.

After winning the title in 2021, they finished as runners-up in the next three seasons.