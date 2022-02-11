PSL7: Meet Alex Hales’ cute friend

The video of Islamabad United batsman Alex Hales making a cat his friend during the ongoing PSL 7 tournament is viral.

He was stroking its head and upper part of the body. The animal was clearly liking it as well. The feline walks away from him after a couple of seconds.

“Alex Hales has made a new friend,” the tweet read.

The cricketer’s loving moment with the cat is being loved by cricketing fans around the world. The video has 14,000 views and counting. It has at least thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets.

Here’s what the netizens had to say about the loving moment.

Good to see yer smiley face Alex the great! See yer down bridge buddy 😊 — Outlaw Chris (@dimholtroad) February 11, 2022

🥰 — Sheraz Israr 🇵🇸 (@Iamsherazisrar) February 10, 2022

Sooo cute 🥺🥺 — ♡ نور ♡ (@itzz_noor) February 10, 2022

Alex Hales has scored 168 runs from his five games in as many innings for the side. He has an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 158.49.

Read More: England batsman Alex Hales picks his All-Time XI

His best performance in this year’s edition came against Peshawar Zalmi where he played an unbeaten knock of 82 runs in Karachi.

He hit 13 boundaries and a six in the fixture. Moreover, he also put on a 112-run opening stand with right-handed batter Paul Stirling (57 from 25) to help the former champions to secure a resounding nine-wicket win.

With three wins and two defeats from their five games, the two-time champions are at second place in the standings with six points.

Comments