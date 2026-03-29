PSO Cargo Ship 'MT Khairpur' Arrives in Karachi with 55,000 Metric Tons of Petrol

KARACHI: A Pakistan State Oil (PSO) cargo ship carrying a substantial fuel shipment has arrived in Karachi, ARY News reported.

PSO informed the relevant authorities that the vessel, MT Khairpur, has anchored at the FOTCO terminal in Karachi.

The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) vessel is carrying 55,000 metric tons of petrol.

This shipment is expected to stabilize the fuel supply across the country significantly.

By balancing supply and demand, the arrival of the PSO cargo will play a key role in preventing a petrol shortage.