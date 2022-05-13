PSP key leaders rejoin MQM-P

KARACHI: In major political development, four dissident leaders of Mustafa Kamal-led Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) have rejoined Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), ARY News reported on Friday.

Former provincial minister Dr Sagheer Ahmed, Waseem Aftab, Salim Tajik and Taha Ahmed Khan have decided to rejoin MQM-P who had left the political party to join PSP.

The four politicians made the formal announcement of rejoining MQM-P during their visit to the Bahadurabad headquarters today. They were welcomed by MQM-P central leader Waseem Akhtar and Rabita Committee members.

They held a meeting with MQM-P convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Waseem Akhtar, Amir Khan and Aminul Haque at the party’s Bahadurabad headquarters.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that they should forget the past and be focused on the future. Amir Khan said that they are all brothers and it is like their own home. He added that MQM-P will continue its struggle for the rights of the common man.

Waseem Akhtar said that MQM-P leadership is in contact with them since 2018. Dr Sagheer Ahmed said that everyone knew well about the 2018 general elections. He added that MQM-P will gather its political force through its unity and predicted that more people will join the political party in the near future.

The political development was witnessed ahead of Sindh Local Government (LG) polls which will be held on June 26, whereas, the election process will be formally started on May 16.

