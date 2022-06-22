PSP leader Rizwan Kakvi joins PTI

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Rizwan Kakvi has announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

According to details, PSP leader Rizwan Kakvi has announced to join PTI. The decision comes after his meeting with PTI leader Al Zaidi.

The official announcement to join PTI will be made at a press conference shortly. Rizwan is the head of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Business Community Corporate Class.

On June 15, a former member of the National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti called upon PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the latter asked him to join the party.

According to sources privy to the meeting at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House in Islamabad, Jamshed Dasti has sought PTI tickets for National Assembly and Punjab Assembly from Muzaffargarh.

On June 6, two former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders from the South Punjab region joined PTI.

Also Read: Jamshed Dasti calls on Imran Khan, likely to join PTI

According to details, former PML-N MNA Pir Iqbal Shah and former MPA Pir Amir Shah announced joining PTI after meeting with the former prime minister Imran Khan at Bani Gala. While former PML-N MNA Pir Iqbal Shah and former MPA Pir Amir Shah have reached Bani Gala to meet former prime minister Imran Khan.

Comments