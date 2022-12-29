PSP ready to play role for stability in country, Mustafa Kamal assures PM

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has assured Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that his political party will play its role to bring stability to the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal along with party president Anis Kaimkhani called on PM Shehbaz Sharif.

They discussed the political and economic situation in the meeting. During the meeting. They agreed on making joint efforts to bring stability to the country and solutions to end back-to-back crises.

Kamal said that PSP broke the RAW network in Karachi for lasting peace. He added that Karachi has the capability to solely lift the economy of the whole country.

He urged the federal government to pay special attention to the issues being faced by the business community and infrastructure of the metropolis.

PM lauded Mustafa Kamal for his performance as a former Karachi mayor. He admitted that the stability of Karachi will boost the development of Pakistan.

The PSP chairman assured PM Sharif of playing political and administrative roles for bringing stability to the country.

Comments