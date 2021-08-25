PST, JEST: Sindh announces schedule for teachers recruitment test 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday released schedule for a test of thousands of positions of primary school teachers (PSTs), and junior elementary school teachers (JESTs), ARY News reported.

The Sindh Testing Services (STS) managed by the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration (SIBA) has announced dates for PST, JEST teachers recruitment test 2021.

As per schedule, the IBA Sukkur has announced that the test for JESTs vacant positions will start from September 13 and continue till September 19.

Similarly, the PST teachers test will commence from September 19 and continue till September 26 More than 400,000 applicants will appear for the teachers’ recruitment test 2021.

Back in February, then Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani had announced that the provincial government had given advertisements inviting applications for posts of junior elementary schoolteachers (JEST) and primary schoolteachers (PST).

The advertisement was issued in the wake of the provincial cabinet’s approval of a recruitment policy for as many as 37,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in the education department, including JESTs and PSTs.

During its Feb 11 meeting, the cabinet was briefed on the recruitment policy 2021 as a sub-committee submitted its recommendations, according to which the minimum prescribed academic qualification for primary schoolteachers (PST) should be graduation in the second division.

It was recommended that the post of PST (BS-09) may be upgraded to BS-14 for initial recruitment in view of upgrading of the academic qualification criteria from intermediate to graduation.