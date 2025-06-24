PSX 100-index soars 5,878 points after Iran-Israel ceasefire

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend after Iran-Israel ceasefire development, ARY News reported.

The KSE-100 Index skyrocketed 5,787 points to cross 122,000 points mark. Due to an extraordinary surge, the trading at PSX was halted for an hour.

According to market regulations, trading is automatically paused when the KSE-30 Index rises by more than 5% continuously to prevent excessive volatility.

Senior market analysts described the rally as one of the most significant recent recoveries, with strong buying momentum across key sectors.

The KSE-100 Index touched an intraday high of 122,046.03 points, while the low stood at 120,369.53 points. Trading activity was robust, with a total volume of 146.67 million shares exchanged.

It is to be noted that US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran ceasefire is enforced after 12-day long war.

“THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The US leader had earlier said the truce would be a phased 24-hour process beginning at around 0400 GMT Tuesday, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations first. He said Israel would follow suit 12 hours later.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed gratitude toward the Iranian armed forces who punished Israel for its aggression until the very last minute.

“The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4am,” Araghchi wrote on X social media platform.

“Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute.”