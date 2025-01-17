PSX and 1LINK ink agreement to enhance book building process

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) signed an agreement with 1LINK (Pvt) Limited (1LINK) to revamp the book building system of PSX, according to a statement.

PSX said that this groundbreaking development will allow participants to make payments online in excess of Rs1 million through the 1LINK 1BILL platform utilising the revamped Book Building System (BBS) developed indigenously by PSX.

It added that the revamped system features advanced functionalities with a user-friendly interface capable of catering to multiple Book Buildings simultaneously for all market participants.

“The upgraded BBS introduces a series of advanced features aimed at improving the overall experience of both institutional and high-net-worth individuals during the bidding process”, the statement further said.

The agreement formalised between PSX and 1LINK was signed by Mr. Farrukh H. Sabzwari, MD & CEO of PSX, and Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO of 1LINK.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Mr. Imran Inayat Butt, Executive Director, Securities Market Division of SECP as well as senior management of PSX & 1LINK.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Farrukh Sabzwari stated, “The revamping of this system is a major step forward for the capital market in terms of payment automation and limit enhancement for book building for an IPO”.

“This agreement reflects PSX’s commitment to modernise the capital markets by making it more accessible for participants and is aimed at enhancing convenience while ensuring greater transparency and efficiency”, he added.

Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO of 1LINK, stated, “This collaboration with PSX represents a major leap forward in transforming Pakistan’s capital markets”.

The full rollout of the enhanced book building system is expected in the coming weeks, promising a seamless and efficient IPO experience for all stakeholders.