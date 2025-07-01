PSX begins FY25-26 with KSE-100 index hitting record high

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) reached a new all-time high on Tuesday, the opening day of the new fiscal year 2025-26, with its benchmark KSE-100 Index soaring past 128,000 points for the first time.

In keeping with Monday’s rising trend, the PSX’s KSE-100 Index showed a strong positive trend and continued its upward momentum. The index had a notable 2.05 percent boost, rising 2,572.11 points.

The KSE-100 index closed at 128,199.43 points, a notable rise compared to the previous trading session’s close of 125,627.31 points.

The price of shares was Rs 44.008 billion, up from Rs 35.238 billion on the previous trading day, and 1,032,756,027 shares were exchanged during the day, compared to 1,144,553,310 shares the day before.

While 40 firms’ share prices stayed the same, out of the 479 companies that traded their shares on the stock market, 233 saw gains and 206 saw losses.

Sui South Gas, with 69,166,818 shares at Rs 44.73 per share, Bank of Punjab, with 73,831,173 shares at Rs 10.92 per share, and Kohinoor Spinning, with 84,987,503 shares at Rs 6.39 per share, were the top three trading businesses.

Khyber Textile Mills Limited came in second place with a share price gain of Rs118.44 to conclude at Rs1,374.41, while PIA Holding Company LimitedB saw a highest increase of Rs1,616.70 per share, closing at Rs17,783.73.

Supernet Technologies Limited came in second place with a fall of Rs 71.02 to Rs 844.28 per share, while Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited had a greatest decrease of Rs 223.33 per share price, finishing at Rs 23,390.00.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif extended his gratitude to the business community and investors who are fully ‘supporting’ the government in the country’s development and prosperity as the PSX 100 Index crossing the highest level of 128,000 for the first time on the first day of the new fiscal year.

In a statement issued here, the prime minister expressed his satisfaction on the rising trend in the Stock Exchange, adding, “The new fiscal year has begun with good news and a significant development in the economic field, which is very propitious.”

The Stock Market 100 Index, he said reaching its highest level was a manifestation of the fact that the confidence of the business community and investors in the country’s economy and government policies was strengthening and stabilizing with each passing day.

Prime Minister Shehbaz added that the country’s economy showed consistent, gradual recovery due to the government’s promising economic policies in the last fiscal year.

“The new fiscal year will prove to be a milestone in the journey towards improving the country’s economy. The government is making efforts to promote the best business environment and provide more facilities to investors. I pay tribute to the government’s economic team for this success,” the prime minister said.