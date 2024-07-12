PSX closes negative, sheds 48 points

KARACHI: The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday closed on a negative note shed 48.26 points, a negative change of 0.06 percent before closing at 79,944.09 points against 79,992.35 points on the last trading day, ARY News reported.

A total of 437,315,657 shares were traded during the day as compared to 389,024,310 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 23.484 billion against Rs 20.924 billion on the last trading day.

A total of 442 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 155 of them recorded gains and 243 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 44 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier this week, the PSX closed in the green on Monday, with the KSE-100 index rising by 353.41 points to settle at 80,566.20 points, marking a 0.44 percent increase from the previous close of 80,212.79 points.

Throughout the trading session, the benchmark index fluctuated, reaching a high of 80,737.70 and dipping to a low of 80,192.31.

The market witnessed significant activity with a total trading volume of 261,649,614 shares, valued at approximately Rs 13.02 billion.