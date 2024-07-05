PSX closes on negative note, sheds 70 pts

KARACHI: On the last business day of the week, the 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday shed 70.01 points, a slight negative change of 0.09 percent, closing at 80,212.79 points against 80,282.80 points on the previous working day, ARY News reported.

A total of 448,981,017 shares were traded during the day as compared to 496,782,184 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 18.995 billion against Rs 11.899 billion on the last trading day.

Around 432 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 152 of them recorded gains, and 229 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 51 companies remained unchanged.

A day earlier, the KSE-100 Index benchmark of the PSX surged by 49.13 points, a percent change of 0.06, closing at 80,282.80 points against 80,233.67 points the last working day.

During the intraday trade, the 100 index touched the all-time high of PSX reaching 80,888.86 points, while the market witnessed a low of 80,134.89 points, before settling on a positive note.

A total of 496,782,184 shares were traded during the day, with the price of shares standing at Rs 19.328 billion.

As many as 446 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 188 of them recorded gains, and 194 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 64 companies remained unchanged.