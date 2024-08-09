PSX closes positive, gains 695 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended its trading session on a positive note, with the KSE-100 index closing at 78,569.58 points, up by 695.36 points or 0.89 percent from the previous close of 77,874.22 points, ARY News reported on Friday.

The market demonstrated resilience throughout the day, hitting an intraday high of 78,823.13 points, while the lowest level touched was 78,051.08 points.

The trading volume remained robust, with 420.4 million shares changing hands, amounting to a total value of PKR 20.72 billion.

Market breadth also leaned towards the bulls, as 225 stocks advanced, 156 declined, and 64 remained unchanged out of a total of 445 actively traded stocks.

Earlier this week, the PSX benchmark KSE-100 index dropped 1141 points to settle at 77,884 on Monday, the first trading day of this week, marking a dramatic loss.

The decline is attributed to the conflict in the Middle East and the declining factor in the world stock market.

The market reached its maximum point at 78,330 points, and its lowest point was 76,943 points. A total of 440 companies were traded as 129 of them saw their share prices rise, while 259 saw a fall.

On the market, 49.29 million shares worth a total of Rs 20.21 billion were traded. The PSX fell in step with the general trend of the world market as investors were cautious.