In a first, PSX crosses 125,000 point-mark

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday set a new record as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged past the 125,000 level for the first time in its history.

The index gained 1,095 points in intraday trading, reaching 125,448 points.

This milestone reflects strong investor confidence, positive market sentiment, and favorable economic indicators, including optimism surrounding the upcoming federal budget.

On Wednesday, the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend and gained 2,328.24 points.

The index closed at 124,352.68 points as compared to 122,024.44 points on the last trading day.

A total of 1,041,129,574 shares were traded during the day as compared to 592,952,761 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 46.707 billion against Rs 21.827 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 478 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 283 of them recorded gains and 157 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 38 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Pervez Ahmed Company with 78,292,186 shares at Rs 2.00 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 55,140,713 shares at Rs 1.45 per share and Sui South Gas with 45,087,896 shares at Rs 41.14 per share.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 117.58 per share closing at Rs9,830.52 whereas runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs96.07 rise in its share price to close at Rs3,307.07.