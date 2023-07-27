31.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 27, 2023
PSX crosses 47,000 barrier after 21 months

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index jumped past the 47,000 mark on Thursday to a 21-month high after gaining 400 points.

The market saw an increase of 421.96 points at 12:36am, rising from Wednesday’s closing of 46,779.74 points to reach 47,104.48 points.

According to Arif Habib Corporation, the KSE-100 index had crossed the 47,000 mark after 21 months.

It further said that the market gained 5,751 points (+13.9pc) since the government reached a standby agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on June 30.

The economists attributed the surge to an increase in investor confidence, driven by expectations of a smooth transition of power to the “new government”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the IMF executive board approved the bailout loan program of $3 billion this month after months of delay, boosting Pakistan’s financial stability ahead of elections this year. Fitch Ratings upgraded Pakistan this week on the improving funding environment.

