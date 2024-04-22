PSX crosses historic benchmark of 71,500 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) set a new record in the country’s financial history on Monday, ARY News reported.

Investors rejoiced as the PSX crossed the monumental threshold of 71,500 points for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s economic landscape.

The bullish sentiment was palpable as the KSE-100 index surged over 740 points, catapulting to a record high of 71,650 points, underscoring the resilience and optimism prevalent in the Pakistani financial market.

This remarkable achievement reflects investors’ confidence in the country’s economic prospects and signals robust growth prospects in the foreseeable future.

The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday lost 60.92 points, a slight negative change of 0.09 percent, and closed at 70,483.66 points.

Simultaneously, the US dollar decreased in value against the Pakistani rupee in the foreign exchange market.

According to currency dealers, on the first day of the business week, the rupee gained further strength in the interbank market, as the value of the US dollar decreased by 11 paisas to Rs278.20 in the interbank market.