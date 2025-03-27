PSX, CSE, and DSE partner to foster capital market cooperation

COLOMBO: In a significant milestone for regional cooperation, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE), and Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) have formalized an alliance by signing a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish capital market cooperation.



The agreement was signed during a ceremony held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, attended by prominent leaders of the financial sector.

This strategic partnership aims to boost the three exchanges by establishing a formal exchange forum and collaborating on capital market cooperation.

The forum seeks to foster market development, technology integration, product innovation, and regulatory collaboration while enhancing investor protection across the South Asian region.

Key Highlights of the MoU:

Technology Advancement: The MoU emphasizes collective efforts in digital transformation and system upgrades to modernize exchange operations and infrastructure. Human Resource Development: Cross-exchange training programs and knowledge-sharing initiatives will be launched to strengthen the expertise of financial professionals. Product Innovation: The exchanges will work together on the development and introduction of innovative financial instruments tailored to regional market needs. Regulatory Collaboration: Harmonization of market oversight policies will enhance investor confidence and align best practices across borders. Dual Listings: Opportunities for cross-border listings will be explored, enabling investors to access a more diverse range of investment options. Commercial Linkages: The agreement aims to enhance connectivity between brokers and institutional investors in the three markets.

Remarks by Key Stakeholders

Speaking at the event, Mr. Akif Saeed, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), praised the initiative: “This strategic partnership represents a significant leap forward in achieving regional market integration. The combined expertise and resources of these exchanges will drive innovation, improve market resilience, and create opportunities for investors across South Asia.”

Mr. Farrukh H. Sabzwari, Managing Director & CEO of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “This MoU lays the groundwork for a transformative collaboration on capital market cooperation. By joining forces with our counterparts in Colombo and Dhaka, we aim to enhance market standards, ensure sustainable growth, and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

Future Prospects and Implementation

The newly established forum will serve as a platform for ongoing dialogue and cooperation. Dedicated working groups will be formed to design and implement initiatives under the framework of the MoU. This collaboration is anticipated to bring several benefits, including:

Enhancing market liquidity and product diversity through innovative financial solutions.

Strengthening regulatory frameworks to safeguard investor interests and improve transparency.

Facilitating cross-border investment flows, thus boosting regional economic integration.

Promoting cutting-edge technological advancements in market infrastructure.

This initiative symbolizes a commitment to deeper regional cooperation and signifies a promising future for South Asia’s financial markets. By leveraging shared resources and expertise, the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Colombo Stock Exchange, and Dhaka Stock Exchange aim to create a more resilient, inclusive, and investor-friendly capital market ecosystem and capital market cooperation.