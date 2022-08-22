PSX declines by 368 points amid political happenings  

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed a decline of 368 points with KSE-100 index trading below the 43,000-mark, ARY NEWS reported.

The PSX witnessed a decline by 368-points and traded at 42,902 points amid rising political temperatures in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that following the news of former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and workers reached Bani Gala.

According to details, after the news of Imran Khan’s arrest spread on social media, a large number of PTI workers gathered outside Bani Gala.

PTI leaders from across the country, including the leaders of Karachi and the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, have directed the workers to reach Bani Gala. Asad Umar, Faisal Javed, and Murad Saeed have also reached Bani Gala.

However, the PTI chairman, who was booked under anti-terrorism clause for speaking against judiciary and police officials, was granted protective bail until Thursday.

The PSX has remained in green during the last week and have climbed to 43,000 mark from 41,000 points amid reports that Pakistan has inched closer to securing a loan tranche of US$1.17 billion from the IMF.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also confirmed that Pakistan has achieved all the set targets for the revival of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) resident representative in Islamabad, Esther Perez Ruiz said Pakistan has achieved all the financial targets set by the fund and the last action was accomplished on July 31 by extending the levy on petrol.

Comments