PSX gains 441 points as FATF decides on Pakistan’s exit from grey list

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday opened on a positive note after optimism among investors regarding reports of Pakistan’s exit from FATF as the KSE-100 index gained 441 points in the early day trade, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the KSE-100 index crossed the 42,000 mark and traded at 42,171 points today after the upward trend in the stock market.

German ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck had said that Germany admires Pakistan’s efforts to meet the FATF requisites, they could exit the FATF grey list year.

According to details, the German ambassador to Pakistan said that Pakistan could exit the FATF grey list this year. Pakistan will also renew its GSP+ status for the European Union (EU) in 2023, he added.

A Pakistani delegation, led by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar is currently in Germany, attending a crucial session of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

According to details, the delegation, headed by Hina Rabbani Khar, has left for Berlin to attend the crucial meeting of FATF. The delegation includes officials from foreign and finance ministries and other senior officials concerned.

The four-day meeting of the financial watchdog is taking place in Berlin from June 13 and will announce its decision on grey list today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has implemented 26 out of 27 items on the action plan it first committed to in June 2018. of FATF. after which the chances of Pakistan getting out of the gray list have become clear.

Pakistan has been on the grey list for deficiencies in its counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes since June 2018.

