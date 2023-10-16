PSX gains 490 points on Monday

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed an increase on the first day of the business week, closing the KSE-100 benchmark index at 49,731 points against the previous closing, 49,493.47 points, ARY News reported on Monday.

During the start of the trading session, the KSE-100 benchmark reached its peak at 49,919.03 points for the day but later dipped to its lowest point at 49,317.59. After some fluctuations, the market gained 237 points, signifying the 0.48 percent increase, and concluded the session at 49,731 points.

A total of 467,383,787 shares valuing Rs.14.119 billion were traded during the day, while a total of 359 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 218 of them recorded gains and 129 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the increase of 2000 points in the past week, the KSE-100 index closed at a six-year recorded highest of 49493 points.

According to the details, the KSE-100 benchmark closed at 49493 points which is recorded as the highest in the past six years, however, the highest level of the KSE-100 index was recorded at 49520 points, meanwhile, the lowest weekly level in the stock market was 47217 points.

During the week, a total of 1.87 billion stocks were bought and sold in the market, while PSX’s one-week business value stood at Rs 55.55 billion, the weekly report stated.

However, the market capitalization increased by 262 points in a week and stood at Rs 7,286 billion at the end of the business week.