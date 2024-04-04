PSX stays bullish, gains 660 pts

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 660.75 points, a positive change of 0.98 percent, closing at 68,416.78 points against 67,756.04 points the previous trading day, ARY News reported.

A total of 388,751,782 shares valuing Rs.17.882 billion were traded during the day as compared to 361,823,380 shares valuing Rs.11.901 billion the last day.

Some 334 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 204 of them recorded gains and 108 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 22 remained unchanged.

Earlier today, PSX benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the milestone of 68,000 points for the first time in history.

The progress in the privatization program and the boom in the foreign investment market are factors behind the bull market.

At around 11.30 am, the PSX 100 index gained 504 points to reach 68,260 mark.